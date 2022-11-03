WALK UP
Sunshine Walk, Alexandra Park, Albury, Sunday, November 6, from 7am
The Sunshine Walk start and finish line will be at the Les O'Brien Athletics Precinct, using the extensive footpath network in Albury and Thurgoona. The DIY option remains the same, allowing participants to complete the walk at a location of their choice. The Sunshine Walk has raised more than $650,000 for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund over three years. It is held as part of a week-long campaign, Sunshine Week. To register for the walk or for further information, visit sunshinewalk.org.au
SHOW UP
Border Show Business Academy presents Seussical Jr the Musical. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favourite Dr Seuss characters spring to life on stage in a fantastical musical extravaganza. The Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos.
TURN UP
Albury Wodonga Youth Ballet's debut show The Nutcracker is a classic ballet, set to Tchaikovsky's famous score. It has been a family favourite for generations and is suitable for all ages. AWYB's Nutcracker brings together dancers from numerous dance schools throughout the North East and Riverina. The story follows Clara, a young girl who is gifted a Nutcracker Doll on Christmas Eve. Late that night, the Nutcracker springs to life and whisks Clara away to the magical Land of Sweets.
FIX UP
Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga, Smart Centre, 565 Mudge Street, Hamilton Valley, Saturday, November 5, 10am to 1pm
Halve Waste will host Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga this month at the Smart Centre. Sessions will be furniture/woodwork, tool sharpening, textiles and costume jewellery. No electrical repairs. New repairers are needed.
LISTEN UP
Twenty-two performers from South Australia, NSW and Victoria have waited years for the festival to go ahead due to COVID and extreme weather. Tickets are still available for the festival's concurrent second program, announced after the primary program sold out in three weeks.
RACE UP
Pig Day Out, Kinross Woolshed Oval, Thurgoona, Saturday, November 5, 1pm
Bid on a pig to score a runner in up to eight races. There will be a market, barbecue and children's activities. Live music starts at 6pm with Zee followed by 3 Days Reign from 8pm. Tickets from Eventbrite ($10 adult, $5 child) or at the gate ($15 adult, $5 child). Proceeds to Country Hope.
