The Sunshine Walk start and finish line will be at the Les O'Brien Athletics Precinct, using the extensive footpath network in Albury and Thurgoona. The DIY option remains the same, allowing participants to complete the walk at a location of their choice. The Sunshine Walk has raised more than $650,000 for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund over three years. It is held as part of a week-long campaign, Sunshine Week. To register for the walk or for further information, visit sunshinewalk.org.au