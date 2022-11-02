Beechworth shooting: Man charged, another interviewed by police

Victoria Police said the Beechworth man, 60, has been charged with possessing an unregistered handgun, possessing a handgun with no serial number, cultivating cannabis and possessing cannabis.
The charged man, Barry Butler, suffered an upper body gunshot wound during the altercation with Paul Flegel at Butler's home.
Butler was flown to The Alfred Hospital and Flegel was found dead next to a vehicle.
Butler was bailed to appear at the Wodonga Magistrates Court on May 16, 2023.
Homicide Squad detectives continue to investigate the incident that led to Flegel's death.
Police conducted an extensive search of Butler's Buckland Gap Road Property after the armed altercation.
Police also searched Flegel's home.
"Detectives also interviewed a 27-year-old Frankston man today in relation to the incident," police said on Thursday.
"He was released pending further inquiries."
Police had been alerted to the incident after Butler made a Triple-0 call about 8.45pm on Thursday last week.
"Upon arrival officers located the body of another 60-year-old Beechworth man at the front of the home," police said.
"The occupant of the address, the injured 60-year-old man, was located in a rear shed.
"The parties were believed to be known to each other."
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
