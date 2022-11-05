Mary O'Brien has a bit of sage advice for women who want to have a "big, deep and meaningful" with the men in their lives.
The first thing she'll tell you is don't plonk them down across the kitchen table, stare soul-searchingly into their eyes and expect the kind of tete-a-tete you might have with a close girlfriend.
Mmmm, sound familiar anyone?
Well, it won't work, says the founder and director of Are you bogged mate? - a ground-breaking initiative that helps country blokes talk more openly about mental health and aims to stem the rising rates of depression and suicide in rural areas.
"If you want to have those big conversations, do it in a vehicle," she advises.
"Men communicate shoulder to shoulder, not face to face."
This straight-talking woman - with "zero qualifications in mental health" except for a truckload of experience working with and beside men across rural Australia - is a passionate advocate for breaking down stigma, starting conversations and connecting men to support services.
Her manner might be described as slightly unorthodox.
"I don't sugar-coat it; there's no point," she declares.
"When I'm giving the facts, I'm fairly brutal about it.
"These are people who want the truth - if a farmer takes his injured dog to the vet, he wants to know is it going to die or not."
But Mary's methods - and her no bullsh** delivery - are making inroads in country communities in ways traditional programs have not.
Given that 75 per cent of suicide deaths are men, she says there is a clear disconnect in the way the issue is being communicated.
It all started with an article - 'Are you bogged mate?' - which spread far and wide; the analogy striking a chord:
Depression in the bush is a lot like getting bogged in the mud. It might have been just a sticky patch of the road or paddock where the vehicle stopped moving, maybe you needed low range or to winch yourself out. But what happens when you get properly bogged? When it's down to the running boards, sitting on the chassis, you are not getting out of this one easily - that's the kind of bogged we mean.
Country blokes are facing challenges like never before but it doesn't mean you need to get stuck in the mud. There are plenty of places to go to get a tow and it takes guts to admit you're bogged. We're making sure you're connected with the right hands to pull you out.
She came up with the idea for a cheeky calendar to support men's mental health and raise funds for Are you bogged mate?
The call went out and, slowly but surely, a bunch of buff - and some not-so-buff - blokes from across the Greater Hume showed up in work gear, boots and sock savers ready to strut their stuff as pin-ups.
Last Saturday night, more than 240 people turned out for the official launch of the 2023 Hume Hunks & Hotties calendar at Holbrook with Mary O'Brien taking centre stage as the special guest.
That is, until six models stole the show with a Full Monty routine, leaving their hats on but very little else!
"It was such a fun night with incredible community spirit; there was so much laughter for something so serious," Mary says.
Quite a few men approached her during the evening to have a bit of a chat, to tell her they'd heard her speak or that they were worried about a mate.
"It was great to get the feedback - knowing you might have cut through and that something you said has made sense to these blokes," Mary reflects.
Behind the jokes about hats, hay bales and "needing a bigger lens" during shooting for the calendar, the men involved really embraced the project, according to photographer Ben Simpson.
"The act of getting totally naked in front of others is an act of being totally vulnerable," he concedes.
"It was an incredibly strong bonding experience.
"Everyone was so happy to be part of it because they've either been affected personally or know people who have struggled with their mental health."
Mateship and "man time" is something Mary considers a vital part of the equation.
"I tell men if you don't look after yourself, you can't look after the people you care about," she says.
"Men need time with other men, they need down time, to empty their buckets.
"Whether it's fishing, golf or a trip away (not every weekend mind you), that's when they might open up to their mates ... they can even sit in silence and unload."
At the heart of her philosophy is the belief "men and women need a different approach".
Mary loves seeing men arrive at her talks when they've been made to go by their wife.
"It's gold," she laughs.
"They shuffle in and sit up the back with their arms folded firmly across their chest.
"I love seeing the change in their body language as they unfold their arms and lean forward into the discussion.
"They'll even tell me, 'My wife made me come to this and I didn't want to because I thought it would be a bloody kumbaya thing'."
There's none of that with Mary.
She serves up facts - with lashings of irreverent humour.
"When I talk about mental health and depression, I explain that this is just another body part that might need fixing," she says.
"And that prevention is better than cure - a bit like getting bogged."
