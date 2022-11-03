Chris Galvin is back at Jindera and ready to make his mark as a senior Hume League footballer.
After three years studying in Sydney and playing for Pennant Hills Demons in the AFL Sydney competition, the 25-year-old has returned to his junior club for 2023.
Galvin was predominantly a reserves player in his previous spell with the Bulldogs but the time away has changed his outlook.
"The plan was always to come back to Jindera at some point," Galvin said.
"I played all my junior footy there and I've got a good connection with the community.
"I'm really excited.
"I've never really played much senior footy in the Hume League so it'll be interesting to see what that's like.
"I played a few years in the twos but I'm really looking to make my mark in the first grade this year.
"I definitely feel ready.
"I lost my love for footy a little bit, coming through the juniors, because it was always cricket for me.
"I had a few years off after my juniors, came back for a couple of years and played twos with my mates.
"I took it pretty easy and that was good fun but my heart was never really in it.
IN OTHER SPORT:
"Going to Sydney, with the increased professionalism, I got a lot of self-belief playing a bit of good footy up there.
"That stoked the fires and made me feel like I had a bit of unfinished business at Jindera, to come back and have a proper crack at the Hume League."
Galvin, assistant coach at Lavington in provincial cricket, played Auskick and some junior football with the Panthers before committing to Jindera and racking more than 100 games in the minor grades.
He was an interested onlooker this year as Andrew Wilson's side reached the preliminary final.
"They way they bounced back this year was awesome," Galvin said.
"I got out to see one of their games against Holbrook in round two and they were ultra-competitive, a really good, young group.
"I watched their games on the live streams, all through the finals, and they were playing really good footy.
"Willo's an awesome coach, I absolutely love Willo and he was a big part of my motivation to come back.
"There's some good teams running around like Holbrook and Osborne but if we play our best footy at the right time, we can go deep into finals again.
"Hopefully I can be a part of that because it would be nice to get a flag with my home club."
So is brother Mick Galvin on his way back as well?
"It would be great to pull on the boots with him again," Chris said.
"I'm in his ear a fair bit, getting him to play, so we'll see what happens."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.