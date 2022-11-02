Getting more boots on the ground is atop the agenda for new Cobram Roar president Chris Gash.
He takes presidency having spent a large portion of his life involved in various facets of the club, and following a breakout year for the Roar in 2022, he is bullish about about ambitions for further growth next season.
Which includes, for the first time in club history, fielding teams in all of the Albury Wodonga Football Association grades.
"We're always aiming to go that one step further, obviously the seniors went down in that semi final, but it was quite an achievement to be able to play a final at home," he said.
"To have two teams take a cup final home was a fantastic effort as well.
"We're looking to hopefully have more teams than we did last year, potentially our first year in the league with teams in all divisions is our aim.
"It's just a matter of getting those finer details ironed out, but football seems to be on the up in our area which is awesome.
"Even though the seniors had a disappointing exit in the finals last season, they still came to the grand final the week after and supported the women and the under-16s that played in those games. \
"That's the proof in the pudding for me."
Gash comes into the role to replace Paul Bovalina, whose four year tenure leading the club was done through one of the most precarious periods in its history.
In spite of COVID, the Roar has landed on its feet following the initial uncertainty of the pandemic.
"Paul led us through a really hard time for sporting clubs in the pandemic," he said.
"To have the club in the position that it is with some fantastic numbers last season and some pretty great results, it gives reassurance for myself and the guys that I'm leading that we can build on that."
Female development at the Roar also took a giant leap in 2022.
The club's division two women's side took out the grand final in September, alongside the club's under-16 boys outfit, and with a strong playing base to build on Gash has a vision to duplicate that in the top division next season.
"Taner (Tekin) led the division two women's last year; I'll be having some discussions with him over the next few weeks with the rest of the board and we'll be looking to grow on that," he said.
"We've also got Mario Mete whose been looking after the junior girls.
"The focus is there on the girls program, and we want to continue to grow that."
But for Gash, steering the club is more than a commitment - it's personal.
Service to the round ball game in Cobram has flowed through the family's bloodlines, and now it's his turn to take charge.
"My grandfather, my uncles, my aunties, my mum; they've all been members of the board," he said.
"And that's not just my family, there are a lot of families around the area like that too.
"They say it takes a village to raise a child, for me it's the club which does that."
"Seeing kids develop from 10, 11 years old into young adults is what we as a club love to see, and having them come back to the club after university.
"It's such a tight knit community and it's such a tight knit club, and I think that is one of the positives; everyone gets around each other."
