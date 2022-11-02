The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Cricket Club ready to launch first women's side

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated November 3 2022 - 9:22pm, first published 10:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amber Jarrott is keen to debut for the Bulldogs in the Open Women's Division. Picture by Ash Smith

While first ball may not have yet been bowled, boundaries are being smashed at Wodonga Cricket Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.