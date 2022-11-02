While first ball may not have yet been bowled, boundaries are being smashed at Wodonga Cricket Club.
The Bulldogs' women's team is gearing up for its inaugural outing in Cricket Albury Wodonga's Open Age division, recently appointing Rach Kelly as its first ever captain.
Club secretary Nadia Dinneen, who has barracked to get the team off the ground, is elated to finally witness it come to life.
"Numbers are really good - it's an eight aside competition and we have 10 registered which is fantastic," she said.
"We pushed for it last year but didn't quite have enough interest to get it off the ground.
"Rach is a good friend of mine, her partner Emma has always played so she was keen to jump on board straight away.
"Predominantly we are mature age players, but we do have a couple of young girls in the team. We're hoping by having them, it'll allow for future growth for the team."
IN OTHER SPORT:
Cricket Albury Wodonga's Open Age women's competition was launched last year.
While inclement weather has impacted most cricket, eight teams are registered and ready to roll.
One of which is Wodonga, with Dinneen keen to see the side - and sport - flourish in future.
"First and foremost, we want girls to enjoy themselves," she said.
"It's about setting the foundation, creating interest within the community and improving the skillset.
"We want to build year in year out so can align with the men's competition."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.