Final rehearsals are wrapping up as the The Albury Chamber Music Festival prepares to begin.
Artistic director and mezzo soprano Sally-Anne Russell said crowds had begun arriving for the three-day, multi-site event.
"We have audiences descending on Albury already," Russell said.
"Having that three-day immersion, it's enough time to see three venues and see the city."
Twenty-two performers from South Australia, NSW and Victoria have waited years for the festival to go ahead, as pandemic restrictions and extreme weather led to postponements.
Oboist Scott Marshall, an instrumental music teacher at Albury's Trinity Anglican College, joins the festival with a local advantage.
"Every artist we asked said 'Yes, of course, I'd love to come,'" Russell said.
"They were very excited about coming to Albury."
The festival pass entitles festival goers to entry to 10 concerts and a three-course dinner.
At the festival's largest venue, St. Matthews Anglican Church, a free drop-in vocal and instrumental event will take place on Sunday, featuring festival artists' performances of Johann Sebastian Bach.
Ms Russell said she was most looking forward to performing at Adamshurst, a large heritage-listed mansion on David Street, Albury.
She said the acoustics were "perfect."
"It seats 100 people, so it is extremely intimate," Russell said.
"It has beautiful wooden floorboards and very ornate ceilings."
