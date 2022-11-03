Recent rain and flooding has claimed another victim in the sporting realm, with the Pink Plate event hosted at Albury-Wodonga Kart Club now postponed.
The all-female race weekend was slated for November 12-13, but the Wodonga track has since become inundated with water, now deemed unsafe for action.
Club president President Sheree Muller it's a frustration situation for all.
"We can't even get down to the track at the moment, the road is closed so all access is blocked," she said.
"We thought we were doing well on Sunday when we last raced, and by Tuesday we were only just lucky to get down and sandbag the area.
IN OTHER SPORT:
"The registrations were up to 37 for the event and we had another four about to be registered, taking us into the 40s.
"I think it's gutting for every single person who was signed up to race."
Club volunteers were called to the track on Tuesday, with creeping water levels putting some assets in jeopardy.
Muller indicated a swift effort by those who showed up helped protect the club building, as sandbags were laid out to prevent any damage.
With a waiting game now ensuing as to when the water will subside and racing will resume, Muller noted Karting Victoria will meet over the next week and announce a new date for the event.
