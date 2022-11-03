The Border Mail
Plan to integrate visitor information site, performing arts centre and art gallery into one at Wangaratta

By Anthony Bunn
Updated November 3 2022 - 3:46pm, first published 3:45pm
This sketch shows how the existing performing arts centre and art gallery would be connected through a costly upgrade. Image from Rural City of Wangaratta.

A BIGGER art gallery and relocated visitor information centre are at the heart of a $18.4 million draft creative precinct plan endorsed by the Rural City of Wangaratta.

