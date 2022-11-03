A BIGGER art gallery and relocated visitor information centre are at the heart of a $18.4 million draft creative precinct plan endorsed by the Rural City of Wangaratta.
Public feedback is now being taken on the proposal which would see the city's art gallery and performing arts centre under one roof.
The structure of the former church, which became a gallery in 1988, would be retained and its rear expanded to connect with the PAC which opened in 2009.
Visitor information services would be set up at the site after shifting from a space in Murphy Street which the council leases from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning.
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said the tourist hub, once the city's library before becoming an information centre in 2004, was ageing.
"The building is going to take a lot of upkeep which we would have to do as part of our lease, so we thought what better way to do it than to move it all together in with shows and the gallery," he said.
The blueprint involves the gallery's space being tripled which would allow for multiple exhibitions to be hosted and Wangaratta become more of an art destination.
"Shepparton has a good facility, Wodonga has the Hyphen facility now and Wangaratta certainly lacks and we're right inbetween," Cr Rees said.
Feedback will be taken until November 28 and if there are no submissions it will be adopted without another resolution or return for final endorsement at next month's council meeting.
From that point, lobbying for federal and Victorian government funding will begin.
It is anticipated if the precinct is developed without stages it will cost $18.4 million and if it is broken into six phases its budget will be $19.9 million.
Cr Rees said there would be council cash in that tally.
"I hope for it to be a quarter at a max, but it depends what happens with the other sources," he said.
Four paid information centre staff will remain with Cr Rees hoping a booth for tourists can be set up at the PAC within six months.
