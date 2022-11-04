Business Wodonga's future continues to hang in the balance with less than a week left to drum up the required cash to stay in operation.
The organisation put a call out to member businesses in October to stump up $50,000 before November 3 to ensure it remained viable, which has been extended by a week.
Business Wodonga president Brett Drinnan said seven pledges of varying amounts had been received, which took the group more than halfway to its target.
Mr Drinnan said the overwhelming response had been for the welfare of Business Wodonga staff, including chief executive Graham Jenkin and business development officer Alison Warren.
"We've had good support but we'd like to see a bit more," he said.
"We're a bit over halfway there and we're still in discussions with a few others. We're remaining quietly confident.
"We did have some donations out of left field. One pledge came from a non-member that signed up as a member afterwards and a few other members have signed on since.
"We've put out a call to arms to businesses at the top end of town to see their way clear of donating."
If the funds aren't received before a special general meeting next week, Mr Drinnan said the motion would be put forward for Business Wodonga to cease trading.
"We've got a few crucial meetings next week with a few key businesses and we're trying to remain quietly optimistic and hopeful," he added.
The general meeting will take place on Thursday, November 10, at 5.30pm.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
