Poppy O'Keeffe made her debut for Australia against Republic of Korea

Updated November 3 2022 - 5:28pm, first published 5:10pm
Wangaratta's Poppy O'Keefe in the green and gold of Australia.

Rising star Poppy O'Keeffe made her international football debut on Wednesday night.

