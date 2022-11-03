Rising star Poppy O'Keeffe made her international football debut on Wednesday night.
The 14-year-old, from Wangaratta, was named in the Junior Matildas side to face the Republic of Korea at Burleigh Heads FC.
O'Keeffe, who played at Murray United for several years, helped Australia to a 1-1 draw in the second of their three-match series.
Playing just off the main striker, Victoria NTC player O'Keeffe got herself into the game and had plenty of touches, keeping it simple and linking Australia's midfield to the forward line.
"To find out I was playing was unbelievable," O'Keeffe said.
"It was so exciting as well as a little bit nerve-wracking.
"Walking out with the team meant the world to me.
"It was an amazing moment I'll never forget.
"The coaches told me to go out and smash it, to use all of my skills and give it everything.
"So that's what I did; I did what I could and was very happy with how it went.
"The main differences from my club football were their physicality and strength on the ball, how fast and technical they were."
The Matildas took a 31st-minute lead when captain Indiana Dos Santos turned just outside the box and picked out the far corner with a superb strike.
However, an equally impressive shot from distance had the Koreans level within seven minutes and it finished all-square in Queensland.
The final match of the series takes place at the same venue on Friday night, kicking off at 8pm.
