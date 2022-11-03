The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga Raiders snare the prized signature of former Crow and Lion Cam Ellis-Yolmen

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 3 2022 - 1:16pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cam Ellis-Yolmen in action for Brisbane Lions. Picture by Getty Images

Cam Ellis-Yolmen has signed as assistant coach at Wodonga Raiders in a stunning recruiting coup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.