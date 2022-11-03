The Border Mail
Lavington man Dean Richard Bye claimed he was abused by victim, so he got violent

By Albury Court
Updated November 3 2022 - 7:02pm, first published 7:00pm
Man out walking dog was approached by neighbour, then got repeatedly punched

Bad blood between two Lavington neighbours culminated in one launching an unprovoked attack on the other in which several punches were thrown.

