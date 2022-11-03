Man out walking dog was approached by neighbour, then got repeatedly punched

Bad blood between two Lavington neighbours culminated in one launching an unprovoked attack on the other in which several punches were thrown.
One of the punches delivered by Dean Richard Bye cut the other man's upper lip, causing it to bleed.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said while the ongoing dispute between the pair provided some context to Bye's offending, it certainly was no excuse.
IN OTHER NEWS:
When he was arrested, Bye admitted to the assault but said the victim had called him a "f---head" several times and been harassing him six months, including reporting him to Albury Council.
Bye, 47, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police said he had "previous interactions with the victim, 61, that had not been reported to police.
"However, the accused has made several reports to Albury Council concerning the victim washing his truck in the driveway of his premises."
Police said the victim walked out of his driveway gate - which directly faced Bye's back gate - on September 5 about 10am.
While doing so he noticed Bye standing in his driveway and calling out something he could not make out.
He ignored Bye and continued on his way, walking his dog on the opposite side of Nagle Road, before crossing over.
Soon after he turned around and was confronted by Bye, who threw several punches of which four struck his face.
Bye walked away, then was arrested by police on Nagle Road.
Ms McLaughlin put Bye on a 12-month community correction order and fined him $2200.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.