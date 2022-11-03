Cameron Barrett has crossed from Corowa-Rutherglen to sign with reigning Ovens and Murray premiers Wangaratta.
The 26-year-old played 13 senior games for the Roos this year and was named in their best eight times, having previously been at Balranald and Northern Blues.
Barrett lives in Wangaratta and impressed Magpies coach Ben Reid when the pair went head-to-head.
"Cam played around me, he played as a bit of a seventh defender so he showed he can read the play really well as a half-back," Reid said.
"I probably saw him more as a mid but he can play across half-back and through the midfield as well so he'll give us some depth in a few positions and give us the opportunity to play some guys in other positions.
"It might mean that some of our small backs might be able to be used in the midfield at times as well.
"Cam trained with us last year, during the pre-season, and then went and played at Corowa for the year.
"He had a pretty solid year for them and he played really well against us when we played them.
"We knew he was a good kick of the footy but he's a 50 or 60-metre kick, really clean, a good user and we think he'll slot in nicely.
"He can play in a variety of roles, which is always important."
Barrett missed the start of the season but had a run in reserves in round four and was ever-present after stepping into the senior side.
"He's got a partner here and a couple of kids so the way we look at it, he can settle into life here now with his young family and we're big on that," Reid said.
"We want to have as many locals around the club as we possibly can.
"It's better for training, it's better for them and he's another bloke now that's a local at training.
"One thing we target more than anything is bringing in locals who can be around the whole time."
There were very few weaknesses in Wangaratta's class of 2022 so how many more recruits do the Pies want?
"Not many to be honest," Reid said.
"We've got a really good crop of thirds kids coming in so I'm keen to get a few senior games into those young boys.
"They're already back, I've seen them do some training down the oval already and there's some really good kids there.
"Braeden Marjanovic played last year, so did Jayden Adamo, Waitai Tua is another one, Ryan Battin and Will O'Keefe as well so there's probably five or six there off the top of my head we want to get some senior footy into next year.
"That's how you keep these kids sticking around, you've got to give them opportunities, and we'll be doing that."
