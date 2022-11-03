The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border road closures ahead as river edges towards peak, says State Emergency Services

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated November 3 2022 - 12:54pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A helicopter delivers sandbags to Gateway Island properties isolated by flooding from Wodonga Creek on Wednesday. Picture by Mark Jesser.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.