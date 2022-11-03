The Murray River at Albury is currently measuring 5.38 metres, with warnings of moderate flooding and further rises possible.
Victoria State Emergency Service regional manager Ray Jasper said the river was "creeping" towards its peak of 5.4 metres.
"It is steady at the moment but we're expecting it to creep up a bit more," Mr Jasper said on Thursday morning.
"People need to be wary that it is probably going to spread slightly further than previous floods have spread because it is going to hold its peak for a fair period of time."
"Hume weir is releasing 73,000 megalitres a day. People need to realise we still have about 10,000 megalitres coming out of the Kiewa River, hence we have the 5.4 flood," he said.
Mr Jasper said the renewed flooding and heavy rainfall along the river was presenting irregular challenges.
"Normal floods are like a bell curve, so they go up and go down fairly quickly," Mr Jasper said.
"The floods we've had for the past six months have held their height for a long period of time."
"This is not a bell curve, this is a flood that goes up."
He cited the recent closure of Doctors Point Road, Willow Bank Road and Mungabareena Road.
"If it is already flooded, you will not get access for another three to four days, at least."
