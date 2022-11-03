Accidental fire burns out shed during at Lavington property

A shed and its contents have sustained significant damage during a fire.
Fire crews were called to a Dale Crescent home in Lavington about 12.30am on Thursday after the blaze was reported.
The shed was well alight and was destroyed by the flames.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It's believed there was a vehicle inside the structure which was also destroyed.
Police are treating the fire as accidental.
The home next to the shed did not appear to have sustained any damage during the incident.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.