Postal worker 'sick of whinging' assaulted resident at retirement home

A retirement village resident who confronted a young postal worker driving through the Lavington property was punched to the head in response, a court has heard.
The victim was driving off with his wife one day in mid-September when he saw a van heading towards him.
Cohen J. Mack, an Australia Post contract worker from Wodonga, was at the wheel of the van, with a woman sitting beside him.
The victim stopped his car and Mack, 22, pulled over.
Police said the man wound down his window and called out to Mack: "Can't you read, mate?"
Mack, who has pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, immediately became hostile to the Albury Gardens Lifestyle Village resident.
"I'm f---ing sick of old bastards f---ing whinging all the time," he said from behind the wheel.
Mack got out of his van, "ran over" to the driver's-side window, raised his right arm and punched the victim to the right cheek, causing immediate redness to the skin.
Police said the victim got out of his car to be greeted by Mack raising both fists in a fighting stance.
"The accused then came towards the victim and started swinging at (him) with both hands clenched into fists."
In an effort to defend himself the victim kicked out, striking Mack to the stomach.
The pair then ended up on the ground and began to wrestle.
Another resident of the Catherine Crescent retirement village witnessed what was taking place, police said, and so rushed over, put his arms around Mack and dragged him away.
Mack got back into the van and drove off.
Police said the victim also suffered pain to his right shoulder and cuts to his right forearm and knee.
Mack attended the Albury police station on September 15 and, on his arrest, made full admissions.
Defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston said the offence put Mack in breach of an order imposed for a similar offence.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin convicted Mack and also placed him on a 14-month community corrections order.
As part of the order he must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and undergo anger management counselling.
