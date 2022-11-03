North East man used Snapchat to groom girls, offer cash for sex

A North East man who used a social media platform to offer underage girls cash in exchange for sex has been registered as a sex offender.
The man - who can't be named - groomed the girls, who were friends, from May 2020.
What started as general chats on Snapchat quickly turned to sexual conversations, instigated by the man.
The girls had told him their ages.
The man offered $2000 to one girl to have sex with him and $3000 to have sex with both at the same time.
"Over the following weeks the accused continued contact with both parties regularly, offering each of them money for sex," the court heard.
Police had alleged one of the girls agreed to sell naked photos to the man due to the large amount of money he offered.
It was alleged he transferred $400 after images were sent on Snapchat, and the other victim also sent images.
The court heard one of the girls agreed to have sex with the man for $2000 with the man to travel to her home, which did not end up occuring.
He also asked if he could film them having sex.
"No, because I'm underage and that would be child porn," the girl replied.
Charges of producing child pornography did not proceed.
The offending was disclosed by one of the victims to her friend and the matter was reported to police and screenshots obtained.
His home was searched on December 3, 2020, with phones, laptops, and USB sticks seized.
The man, now 22, was interviewed and denied knowing the pair were underage.
Magistrate Victoria Campbell said the man could have been jailed on the two grooming charges.
"It is predatory behaviour," she said.
"It's abhorrent behaviour.
"It potentially can affect these young women, these girls, for the rest of their lives, and you are going to pay for that for a long time now."
The man was ordered to perform 240 hours of community work and will be a registered sex offender for 15 years.
