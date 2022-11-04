LARN: Similar to Andrew, I've played sport my whole life. My parents were really involved in sport back in Finley, which is pretty much all we had to do, and I moved to Albury and played netball my first year over here with North Albury. I stopped playing for a few years because I had to work and pay my way through uni. I followed Andrew out to Henty in the Hume League but always wanted to come back home to North Albury. I've been a coach, a captain, I've won premierships and I've met the most amazing people. I'm currently the netball sub-committee president and on the footy-netball committee. I coach two little girls netball teams at the stadium on a Saturday morning before I go to my netball. As a kid, I played basketball so I'm involved in coaching one of the girls basketball as well. It's part of our lives, it's how we choose to stay connected with people and keep ourselves fit and healthy. From a professional sense, sport's such a big part of my wellbeing and as a health practitioner, if I can put back in a community sense on committees and things like that, to encourage sport... We're big believers in supporting junior sport and community sport. The business gives us the privilege of being able to do that and if we worked in any other area, we wouldn't necessarily have that capacity or ability to support such a great thing in the community.