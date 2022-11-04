The Border Mail
Andrew and Alana Wilson on their playing careers, family life and working as business partners

By Steve Tervet
Updated November 4 2022 - 4:20pm, first published 3:45pm
Alana and Andrew Wilson in store with daughters Halle, 6, Evie, 11, and Bella, 9. Picture by Mark Jesser

Forget premierships and club allegiances, few teams on the Border have been more successful over the past two decades than Andrew and Alana Wilson. As the face, and voice, of Sportspower Albury, the business partners have kitted out the community while pursuing their own playing and coaching careers and raising three equally sports-mad daughters. The Border Mail's STEVE TERVET went along to find out how they've managed it.

