Forget premierships and club allegiances, few teams on the Border have been more successful over the past two decades than Andrew and Alana Wilson. As the face, and voice, of Sportspower Albury, the business partners have kitted out the community while pursuing their own playing and coaching careers and raising three equally sports-mad daughters. The Border Mail's STEVE TERVET went along to find out how they've managed it.
STEVE: What brought you to Sportspower in the first place?
WILLO: I had an interest in sport and business and started straight after school. The previous owner, Craig Cleary, had a couple of mates I was involved with at a footy club. I started as a full-time trainee in 2000 and worked for Craig for eight years.
LARN: You forgot to mention you nearly got the sack for being too quiet and too shy! But you persisted. I started at the end of 2003 and worked casually for Craig on weekends and in my uni breaks.
WILLO: I had a chat to Craig one time to see where it was up to and he flagged that if he was going to do something different, he might jump out if we were interested.
LARN: I got a permanent job (as a physio) here in Albury and it was a no-brainer in the end because both of us liked it and thought we'd be good at it.
STEVE: Did the two of you click as soon as you met?
LARN: I met Andrew during my first shift, walked in and introduced myself, told him I was studying physio and we were quite chatty. We got to know each other a little bit through the shop, we only worked a handful of shifts together prior to Christmas but early the next year, we started dating.
WILLO: She was taken at the start so there was none of that!
STEVE: Some people say you should never work with your spouse so how have you made it work?
WILLO: We just get along really well. It's funny, you can work in the shop together for a whole day and hardly even talk to each other.
LARN: I'm quite bossy and you might sometimes have to hold your tongue but you know me very well. It works so well.
WILLO: We haven't had a fight yet.
LARN: We bounce off each other really well. We've got an 11-year-old, a nine-year-old and a six-year-old and prior to that, I was in the shop when I needed to be. I'd take time off at the hospital to work in the store at peak times and do back-of-house. But when we had kids, it became harder for me to juggle part-time work at the hospital with young kids. At one stage, I was going into the store on maternity leave with a portacot in the back store room. We did that with our first but I was less active until the last two years, where COVID brought the challenge of operating behind closed doors.
STEVE: What was that like?
LARN: Stressful but it forced us to think outside the box. In 2020, we were in our old store and there was a bit of panic early because we didn't know what it looked like. COVID hit at a really crucial time for our market. It was change of season and winter sports got cancelled so we lost a huge amount of normal sell-through period just because of that. We started to look at how we ran our business and what we wanted to work towards. We had been ready to move out of that store for a while but the last time our lease was up, we were pregnant with our third. Out of all that adversity, it forced us to step back, assess what we were doing, what we wanted it to look like and what we had to do to make that happen. Since then, I've been around a bit more because the kids are all in school. When we get time to bounce ideas off each other, that's when the magic happens.
STEVE: Why is sport something you're so passionate about?
WILLO: I always played sport as a kid growing up, whether it was footy, tennis or school activities and I always enjoyed it from a young age. I'm the youngest of three, with an older brother and older sister who always played sport. Two brothers, you're always having a hit of tennis or playing footy. I like the friendships along the way and it's a big community. I'm tied up at the (Jindera) footy club so you have that in-house one but then in here, you've got connections with all other different clubs so it keeps branching out. That's probably the biggest thing, it's a real community and the connections with people.
STEVE: How much do you value that side of the job?
WILLO: Massively. It's funny, the journey, when you've been here a long time. A mum and child would come in and that child might have been five years old and now they're 25. It's pretty scary.
LARN: We've employed kids we knew from when we started, who are now part of our team and part of our family. Ellie Pashley (nee O'Kane) ran in the Olympics last year, her family were always Sportspower customers with the former owner and I got to know them through my netball. We saw them all go through school and uni, Maeve worked with us and then you see Ellie run at the Olympics. Our sports circles and the shop community merges.
STEVE: Larn, tell us about your netball?
LARN: Similar to Andrew, I've played sport my whole life. My parents were really involved in sport back in Finley, which is pretty much all we had to do, and I moved to Albury and played netball my first year over here with North Albury. I stopped playing for a few years because I had to work and pay my way through uni. I followed Andrew out to Henty in the Hume League but always wanted to come back home to North Albury. I've been a coach, a captain, I've won premierships and I've met the most amazing people. I'm currently the netball sub-committee president and on the footy-netball committee. I coach two little girls netball teams at the stadium on a Saturday morning before I go to my netball. As a kid, I played basketball so I'm involved in coaching one of the girls basketball as well. It's part of our lives, it's how we choose to stay connected with people and keep ourselves fit and healthy. From a professional sense, sport's such a big part of my wellbeing and as a health practitioner, if I can put back in a community sense on committees and things like that, to encourage sport... We're big believers in supporting junior sport and community sport. The business gives us the privilege of being able to do that and if we worked in any other area, we wouldn't necessarily have that capacity or ability to support such a great thing in the community.
STEVE: All of that takes time, so how do you make sure you're spending enough with the kids?
WILLO: It's a juggle. But the business allows me to see the kids every morning. We've got enough flexibility, on the days Larn works, I get away, grab the kids, they might have to come back here for a little bit but they love their sport and they have loved seeing us play sport as well. They would be known across the Ovens and Murray and the same out at the footy club. All the boys and people around Jindera know the girls. We're really mindful that they don't miss out, though, that our commitments don't overshadow what they'd like to do.
LARN: We tag-team pretty well and we're very mindful that as they get older, it'll be more challenging to get them to their commitments. Halle, our youngest, hasn't started team sport yet but that's happening next year so it looks like we'll have three games of netball before Andrew's footy and my netball commitments. We look at it season-by-season and it's our priority that they don't miss out. They've done their fair share of work at the shop; a few lucky customers have been served by our eldest. She thinks she won't ever work here but she's happy to do it if we offer her payment. During the lockdown last year, they home-schooled out here in the back of the store. It's great for them to see us working together towards a common goal. And they certainly enjoy the product, there's very rarely an outfit that doesn't have some type of sports brand in it.
WILLO: Saturdays are hectic: two games of netball for the kids in the morning, soon to be three, then Larn's got her netball and I've got my footy so we go our separate ways. You know it's footy season again because our house is chaotic. When the boys at footy are telling me they're busy and haven't had time, I say 'just come round to my house on a Saturday morning and you'll see what it's like.'
LARN: Andrew's done his fair share of netball drop-offs and tying up hair before a netball game to allow me to duck off early to do a game. We just make it work because it's important.
STEVE: Speaking of taking one season at a time, Willo, why did you decide to hang up the boots at the end of the year?
WILLO: I've played for a long time and the way I play, a lot of work had to go in behind the scenes to maintain my body. Coaching and playing, there's a lot more involved to get yourself up mentally. You've got to get yourself up and then look after the team. As the kids get older and with Larn still super passionate about her netball, it was just the right time. I'd thought about it for a while but knew this year was going to be my last. I broke my leg a couple of years ago and didn't want to go out that way but it was an effort to get back. The mental load became too much and that starts to weigh on your enjoyment. You love pre-game, game, post-game, all that stuff, but is your body going to be right, can you keep getting it up week after week? I want to be able to walk when I'm 55 or 60. It's not easy because it's all I've known for so long but it's the life cycle.
LARN: Andrew said to me 'I'm not going to play footy when I'm 40' and he's 40 next year. I reckon he set that years ago and never told anyone. He was really hampered at times, no-one knew it, but we both said 'wouldn't it be nice to be able to go for a run and not have to worry about getting up to play a game of sport?'
WILLO: I've had a few concussions. I was a little bit relaxed about it but became more aware in the last couple of seasons. There were a few signs saying 'don't push the boundaries too far' and I've done that a fair bit.
