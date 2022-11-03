A SOUTH Albury firm that has pioneered a distinctive new design for water stations was named Murray Riverina business of the year at a gala awards show on Thursday night.
Meet PAT scored the Business NSW prize at a ceremony attended by more than 200 guests at the Whitton Malt House in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area.
Business NSW Murray Riverina director Anthony McFarlane lauded the endeavour of Meet PAT which began in 2013 with the aim of wanting to make water more accessible through fresh design.
"Meet PAT have been awarded the business of the year award in recognition of their outstanding results, business performance and management, demonstrating all-round excellence in business," he said.
Meet PAT also won the excellence in innovation prize on Thursday night.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We wanted to do something with more social aspirations; we were drawn to doing something for the environment and something with a community focus," Mr Roseby said.
Their typical design, which has a bottle-shaped space to fill containers and an arm with a jet to drink directly from, has become a common sight around the Border.
They have also spread to Sydney, South Australia, Bendigo and around Kardinia Park which is home to AFL club Geelong.
Data from the stations can be provided to show usage and reflect their impact on the environment via landfill and emissions savings.
There were several other southern Riverina award winners at Thursday night's event.
Head distiller at the Corowa Distilling Co Beau Schilg was named outstanding employee and Albury entrepreneur Jacob Wolki, who has food and cycling interests, was the outstanding young business leader.
RSM Australia Albury senior manager Ross Dixon, also known for his cricket prowess, was highly commended in the latter category.
Albury charity Boys to the Bush, which helps guide young men and was formed by Tim Sanson, Richard Leahy and Adam DeMamiel, was awarded the outstanding community organisation prize.
Deniliquin furniture designer Kate Small, who began Small Trading Co last year, won outstanding start up.
Corowa planning consultancy Projectura claimed the excellence in micro business award, while Albury's Gilchrist Property Group won excellence in small business and SunRice Deniliquin earned the excellence in large business accolade.
