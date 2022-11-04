Region's wet and cold conditions have been setting records

The deep low pressure centered over inland South Australia last weekend had warm frontal occlusion on its forward edge. It appears that rain will be variable, with mainly moderate falls but not widespread heavy falls. This deep low then moved south of Tasmania and deepened to a central pressure of 960mbs. The barometer reading in Melbourne last Monday fell to 988mbs and this was the lowest October reading since 986mbs in 1962. Lower readings in Melbourne were in October 1948 and 1863. This very deep low pressure brought rather patchy rainfalls to Victoria, but heavier rains fell in the central west of NSW.