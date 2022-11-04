The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

Region's wet and cold conditions have been setting records

By Peter Nelson
November 5 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forecasts suggest that the recent cold and bleak weather will begin to ease over the next few days, ahead of more rain in mid-November.

The month of October has turned out to be much wetter than average at most centers in our regions, and also in parts of South Australia and most of Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.