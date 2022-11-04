Region's wet and cold conditions have been setting records

The month of October has turned out to be much wetter than average at most centers in our regions, and also in parts of South Australia and most of Tasmania.
At least 75 stations reported their wettest October on record from Tasmania up to outback Queensland; many of these have had more than 100 years of records.
October was also notably colder than normal, with the absence of significant warmer than normal days.
Most of the Riverina and North East Victoria had either the coldest October since 2010 or 2003, and rainfalls very much above average. Melbourne had its coldest October since 2003 and completed two successive Octobers of well over 100mm rainfall. This was the only third time since 1843 this has happened in Melbourne.
The Octobers of 1863 and 1864 saw well over 100mm, as did the Octobers of 1869 and 1870. The recent flood level in Echuca was close to the highest there since 1870.
There was sequence of wetter than average years from 1869 to 1876 at Deniliquin, from 1870 to 1879 at Narrabri, and from 1869 to 1876 in Melbourne.
Further heavy rain with thunderstorms have occurred in the pastoral districts during last weekend for the third time this October. Woomera has now had 137mm for the month, Leigh Creek 115mm. Both places had their wettest October on record.
The deep low pressure centered over inland South Australia last weekend had warm frontal occlusion on its forward edge. It appears that rain will be variable, with mainly moderate falls but not widespread heavy falls. This deep low then moved south of Tasmania and deepened to a central pressure of 960mbs. The barometer reading in Melbourne last Monday fell to 988mbs and this was the lowest October reading since 986mbs in 1962. Lower readings in Melbourne were in October 1948 and 1863. This very deep low pressure brought rather patchy rainfalls to Victoria, but heavier rains fell in the central west of NSW.
The very deep low pressure brought exceptionally cold days over Victoria and NSW on November 1. Wangaratta recorded only 11.6 degrees, the coldest November day since 1971. Yarrawonga recorded a maximum of 12.0 degrees, the town's coldest November day on record. Albury also recorded its coldest November day since 1971.
Rutherglen, with a max of 10.9, recorded its coldest November day since 1953. Many places may have lower maximum temperatures on November 2 and 3 due to a second active cold front.
Cold, bleak conditions will gradually ease during the next weekend, and with warmer than average days arriving by the second week of November up to near 30 degrees just before the weekend of November 12-13 when the next significant rain, with thunderstorms, is expected.
