Hefty fine for black market cigarette, vape and bong shop at Wangaratta

A gift shop worker caught with a huge haul of tobacco products and bongs has been fined.
Detectives searched Raneen Gifts in Wangaratta on April 13 this year, and found Moulay Benabdelouhed and a colleague inside.
The 56-year-old man had been working at the black market tobacco business after losing his job as a security guard during COVID-19 restrictions.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Thursday heard the Murphy Street property contained 23,175 cigarettes, 1372 vaping devices containing nicotine and 10.55 kilograms of loose tobacco.
All of the cigarettes were from overseas and had avoided taxes, and did not comply with cigarette packaging rules.
Hundreds of bongs were also found.
Eight people entered the business during the search, seven of which told police they were there to buy tobacco.
The items were seized by detectives and Benabdelouhed was questioned, but refused to comment.
The father-of-five, who lives in Westmeadows, pleaded guilty to negligently dealing with the proceeds of crime, possessing tobacco products, advertising a poison for sale and advertising bongs for sale.
Magistrate Ian Watkins noted it had been a sophisticated setup at the business,
The property has previously been raided.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"This was not an isolated incident or a spontaneous act on your part," Mr Watkins said.
The magistrate imposed a conviction despite concerns it could impact Benabdelouhed's ability to work in the security industry.
"That's something you need to take responsibility for," he said.
"If you intentionally involve yourself in an organised sale to subvert the laws of the Commonwealth and the state, then maybe you shouldn't be a security guard."
Mr Watkins imposed a fine of $3000 on the charges with additional costs of $218.
He ordered all of the property seized by police at the business be forfeited and destroyed.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.