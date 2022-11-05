YOUR SAY: Art fundraiser produced a famous result, our thanks to all

Our thanks to Lynette Frauenfelder and Meg Sprouster who together with the FFA committee spent so such time organising the day and coping with the challenges the pandemic raised. Meg, as an artist herself, was a vital link to the wonderful artists in Albury-Wodonga and liaised with them to paint and generously donate their artworks for auction. Albury Wodonga Art Society, GIGs Gallery, IM Art, Thursday Art Group, Vision Impaired Art Group, Buds of May, Stephanie Jakovac and students, thank you.

