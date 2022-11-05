YOUR SAY: Art fundraiser produced a famous result, our thanks to all

Our thanks to Lynette Frauenfelder and Meg Sprouster who together with the FFA committee spent so such time organising the day and coping with the challenges the pandemic raised. Meg, as an artist herself, was a vital link to the wonderful artists in Albury-Wodonga and liaised with them to paint and generously donate their artworks for auction. Albury Wodonga Art Society, GIGs Gallery, IM Art, Thursday Art Group, Vision Impaired Art Group, Buds of May, Stephanie Jakovac and students, thank you.
To Mary Jane Griggs who introduced each painting, describing the history behind the original painters and their era in art, a special thank you.
Auctioneers Matt Pitzen and Steve Paull kept us enthusiastically engaged despite the wind and rain that beat down, thank you.
To the community, businesses and local media outlets who supported, donated, and promoted the occasion, thank you. Our appreciation to Cofields Wines for their valued contribution.
We thank Splitters Creek residents for making the community centre available, Holbrook Rotary for loaning the art frames, Albury North Rotary for their financial support to set up the event and the many Albury-Wodonga residents who braved the forecast to come. To our volunteer members who are always ready to be involved in giving their time and energy to make things happen, a huge thank you.
IN OTHER NEWS:
But I cannot see where someone has raised the question as to why we need such a facility.
Of course the answer is blatantly simple. We have too many sick people in our society.
Then I ask the question, "Why?".
I have just finished watching the first episode of Magda's Big National Health Check on ABC iview. In it Magda claims that nearly 50 per cent of Australians are suffering from a chronic health condition.
And I am one of them.
I would like to suggest that everyone should watch this. Then if enough people take action, maybe, just maybe, we can improve our health and lifestyle so that in the not-too-distant future the need for new hospitals will be greatly reduced.
Go ahead. Do yourself a favour and watch the first episode of Magda's Big National Health Check.
