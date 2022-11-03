The Border Mail
Corowa, Wahgunya residents prepare for Murray River rise to 7.8m

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated November 3 2022 - 8:17pm, first published 3:33pm
Water is slowly but steadily creeping towards the 10 rooms at the Riverside Motel at Wahgunyah. Picture by Mark Jesser

Residents on both the Corowa and Wahgunyah sides of the Murray River, faced with the dire warning of a 7.8-metre level rise on Thursday morning, were frantically sandbagging.

Local News

