Residents on both the Corowa and Wahgunyah sides of the Murray River, faced with the dire warning of a 7.8-metre level rise on Thursday morning, were frantically sandbagging.
Water NSW reported the Murray level there at 6.8m which quickly rose to 6.9m at 2.45pm.
With Ball Park Caravan Park at Corowa evacuating on Wednesday morning, and all eyes glued to the Water NSW, Murray-Darling Basin Authority and BOM websites, word quickly spread of impending flood waters.
While Corowa resident Frank McKenna, who lives on the banks of the Murray at River Street, was finishing off a small levee, Wahgunyah's Riverside Motel owner Jason Freeman was shifting sandbags to protect his 10 rooms which were just centimetres from the creeping water line.
Mr McKenna, 79, a "Yarrawonga boy who escaped the rat race after 30 years in Melbourne", has lived in his two-level Corowa house since 1982.
"We've been watching the water creep up - it came up about a foot this morning - and have put a levee up," he said. "We've been through it all before, 2016 was the big one, the water then reached about six inches up under the house.
"We managed to keep the water from doing too much damage so we're expecting something similar tomorrow.
"We had about five or six mates around yesterday who helped me get this sand up here then we had a few beers when the job was done.
"The beer fridge is what I'm worried about - but it survived the big one a few years ago, and I've just restocked it - but it'll be safe.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"My mate across the road has a small front end loader so that made a difference - it cut out a lot of work."
Jason and Bronwyn Freeman, who bought the Riverside Motel at Wahgunyah 18 months ago, were busy filling sandbags as the water encroached the back of his property.
"We've got to keep sandbagging because the water's coming up pretty quickly now," Mr Freeman said.
"We're not getting any outside help at this stage, just me and my family are doing all the sandbagging - I suppose it's one way to spend a bit of family time."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.