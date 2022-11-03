After three decades of living at Doctors Point, former Albury mayor Stuart Baker is well used to having to hike in to his home due to rising flood waters.
On Wednesday, residents were advised by council to prepare a flood emergency plan.
Cr Baker said residents were having to park in satellite locations and hike a bush track to access their homes.
"Residents at Doctors Point now cannot get in and out," Cr Baker said. "It is not going to be over in a day or two, it could be weeks."
Cr Baker said the fact that the track did not have street lighting or shelter meant visibility decreased at night and residents were exposed to the elements in the event of heavy rains.
He said the current condition of the bush track was presenting challenges.
"The track up through Devils Glen to East Street is not great. It has been damaged by erosion and water constantly running through it or across it, so it is not a very good track," Cr Baker said.
"You need reasonably good running shoes and grip because it is steep and a bit ordinary in places due to all that runoff over months.
"We have been there 35 years and this is probably the sixth or seventh occasion (of not having access)."
Cr Baker said emergency services and council had been warning residents in the leadup to the road closure.
Creeping floodwater is expected to force further road closures this weekend, as floods hold their height and rivers approach their peak in the region.
The Murray River at Albury is currently measuring 5.38 metres, with warnings of moderate flooding and further rises possible.
He cited the recent closure of Doctor's Point Road, Willow Bank Road and Mungabareena Road.
"If it is already flooded, you will not get access for another three to four days, at least," he said.
Mr Jasper said the river was "creeping" towards its peak of 5.4 metres.
"People need to be wary that it is probably going to spread slightly further than previous floods have spread because it is going to hold its peak for a fair period of time," he said.
Mr Jasper said the renewed and prolonged flooding along the river was presenting challenges for emergency services.
