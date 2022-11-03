The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The Sebel Yarrawonga named Luxury Lakeside Resort for Oceania and Australia at World Luxury Hotel Awards

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
November 4 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sebel Yarrawonga resort topped the Luxury Lakeside Resort category for Oceania and Australia at the recent World Luxury Hotel Awards in Turkey.

A North East resort has been crowned the continent's best after it was recognised on the world stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.