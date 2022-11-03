A North East resort has been crowned the continent's best after it was recognised on the world stage.
The Sebel Yarrawonga took out the Luxury Lakeside Resort category for Oceania and Australia at the 2022 World Luxury Hotel Awards recently held in Turkey.
"We are incredibly proud to be recognised and awarded with such an achievement at this world stage level," general manager Jason Cooley said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Our hotel is in a premier location overlooking Lake Mulwala on the Murray River, plus we do have the most sensational sunrises and stunning sunsets all year round."
It's The Sebel's second gong in as many years after it was crowned Resort Style Accommodation of the Year at the 2021 Tourism Accommodation Australia Victoria Awards.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.