FRESH equipment to assess cancers, brain disorders and heart disease will be installed at Wangaratta hospital if the Labor Party wins the Victorian election.
Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Thursday PET scanners worth $44 million in total will be rolled out at eight Victorian hospitals including Wangaratta and Shepparton.
Albury hospital has such a device which allows for differences in organs and tissues to be spotted earlier than CT or MRI scans.
"Having access to a PET scanner close to home makes a massive difference to patients and their families," Mr Andrews said.
"It means answers, and critically, earlier access to life-saving care."
The Labor pledge follows the Coalition Opposition saying it will commit $7 million towards planning for a new health precinct in Wangaratta if it is elected on November 26.
That money would go towards planning for the purchase of land, a feasibility study and a master plan for a fresh hospital and medical district in the city.
Nationals Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy says there is a need for a new Northeast Health Wangaratta hospital.
"The current site has served the community well, however, there is little room for expansion beyond building on the existing structure, causing disruptions to hospital operations," he said.
"NHW services a large area, and often takes in from other regions.
"It is at capacity now, and the demand is only going to grow."
Nationals deputy leader Emma Kealy, who joined Mr McCurdy in the North East last week, said the commitment to Wangaratta was in response to a push by her party colleague.
"Tim McCurdy has been pushing hard for this, and it is great to be able to invest into local healthcare," Ms Kealy said.
