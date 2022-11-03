The Border Mail
Labor Premier Daniel Andrews makes machinery commitment to Wangaratta hospital

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated November 3 2022 - 7:32pm, first published 6:16pm
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews with wife Catherine at Wangaratta hospital during the last state election campaign when he committed $10 million to refurbish the maternity unit and expand the emergency department.

FRESH equipment to assess cancers, brain disorders and heart disease will be installed at Wangaratta hospital if the Labor Party wins the Victorian election.

