It was always going to be sport for Dave Tassell.
Having put his indelible stamp on Cricket Albury-Wodonga over the years, the popular paceman leads Lavington into the 2022/23 campaign with the competitive fire inside still burning as brightly as ever.
Tassell, 30, has shaken up plenty of opposition batters in his time and while the bowling arsenal is more about craft than blast these days, there's still more than enough fuel in the tank to raise the heart rate at the striker's end.
So where did it all start for the CAW representative?
"I grew up in a small country town called Stockinbingal, in between Temora and Cootamundra," Tassell said.
"To be honest, there wasn't much to do other than play sport.
"I think that's one of the things about being from the country.
"I moved to Temora, played a fair bit of cricket there and then when I was 16 or 17, played a season in Wagga.
"I moved down to Albury for university and have played in CAW since.
"I played a lot of different sports in high school; touch footy, rugby league and Aussie Rules later.
"But since I did my ACL a couple of years ago, it's really only been cricket.
"It's definitely been my favourite sport and probably the one I've put most of my time into."
As for his need for speed, Tassell's bowling journey was more about evolution than inspiration.
"I didn't consider myself very good until I got to 16 or 17 and started bowling a little bit quicker," he said.
"I guess I just liked being able to bowl fast and scare people - not that it happens much any more! I've slowed down a bit now.
"But it was the ability to have an impact and try to intimidate some opposition sides.
"Now it's less about trying to blast a batsman out and using my head a little bit more and trying to think about different ways to get them out rather than trying to get through them with pace."
As Tassell's approach has changed, so has the format.
"I'm a massive fan of one-day cricket," Tassell said.
"I do miss two-day cricket but I would probably say my skill set now would be more suited to the shorter format of the game, not having to bowl those really long spells.
"In saying that, I think Lavington at the moment would be really well set up to do well in a two-day competition just with our depth of bowling."
After playing in a losing grand final for St Patrick's, it was next stop Billson Park for Tassell.
"I had a few university mates that were playing at Albury so I made the switch and played there for seven or eight years," he said.
"We didn't make finals but it was a brilliant club and I met lots of great people.
"But once I got back from playing in England, I started playing football out at Holbrook with a few of my mates that played at Lavi and I decided I needed a bit of a change.
"It was a different age demographic and they'd built a winning culture, which definitely held them in good stead.
"Those close games we would tend to lose at Albury, somehow we'd manage to win them at Lavi.
"On the flip side, Albury's starting to develop that now and you see they're winning tight games they didn't use to. It's funny how it turns."
But it's the way the sport transcends club rivalries which Tassell values most.
"It's probably the reason I play cricket," he said.
"When I was 21, we won the NSW Country Cup with CAW under-23s and that's one of the highlights of my career.
"I've won premierships since but all those guys played for different clubs and it's still great to see them and catch up and have a beer with blokes like that.
"Even playing rep cricket for my home town Temora, being able to go back and play the odd game for them, to play against guys I played with in juniors and haven't seen in years, it's probably the best thing about cricket."
