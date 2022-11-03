The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lavington Panthers captain Dave Tassell reflects on his cricket career

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 4 2022 - 8:20am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave Tassell and Lavington have been waiting a month for the rain to stop and this weekend they are finally set to take the field. The Panthers take on Wodonga Raiders in round four of the provincial competition. Picture by Ash Smith

It was always going to be sport for Dave Tassell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.