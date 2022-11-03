Young gun Jordyn Croucher has hailed the impact of coach Jack Neil in lining him up for a breakout year.
In his first full season of senior football, Croucher played 19 games for the Kiewa-Sandy Creek side which reached the Tallangatta & District League grand final before going down to Chiltern.
The 20-year-old, after a spell in town with Wodonga Raiders, is loving his football more than ever and it's been showing on the field.
"Coming over from the O and M, I was struggling with injuries with my knee," Croucher explained.
"Coming into the TDFL, I thought I'd enjoy footy a little bit more and playing seniors this year was really good.
"Last year, I was really struggling with pain in my knee so I was playing a bit of seconds and coming into this year, I was still struggling and I went through the seconds for the first game of the year.
"But I was able to get through so I came into the senior side and was able to play without pain for the first time in a while.
"You've got to play with confidence to play the best you want to play and playing with a bit of arrogance, maybe, as well.
"Playing the way I wanted to play, with that confidence, was so good."
Croucher started his career with the Hawks in under-12s but was at Raiders from 2016-19 before COVID brought everything to a grinding halt.
"It was good up until the seniors side of it," Croucher reflected.
"It was just a bit too much for me for how young I was and I think that's what was causing the injuries.
"I had a little tear in my patella tendon and I had to play through it.
"If I couldn't bear the pain, that's when I'd have to get stuff done to it.
"I was able to get through it for the most part but it just took away so much agility and the things I feed off.
"The COVID year was probably good for me.
"It was really refreshing, to be honest, and it gave me time to get my body as good as it could be."
Rejoining the Hawks has been a smooth transition.
"I had mates out there and my family's pretty known out there for their name so everyone was good to get around," Croucher said.
"Jack was really patient with my body and how I was going about it.
"If I needed breaks, he'd give me breaks and he'd always follow up on that.
"I played a bit of forward this year, which I usually hadn't been, but I think that's what Jack helped me out with.
"He used me the best way possible.
"I like to play through the forward line and a bit of midfield, so I'll hopefully get a bit of midfield time next year."
