Albury will unveil an old fashioned English swing bowler in Saturday's grand final re-match against North Albury in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Sebastian Botes is the younger brother of former English under 16 international Louis, who also played for Albury and, ironically, his last game was against North Albury in the 2019-2020 preliminary final.
"He's similar to Louis in terms of a capable all-rounder, he should hopefully do some damage with the new ball and be able to score some valuable runs through the middle order," captain and fellow English product Ross Dixon remarked.
"He plays traditionally, he's strong down the ground, he can sweep and play square of the wicket also, while he's an old fashioned swing bowler, at home he was quite a handful."
The English conditions are move conducive to swing bowling with overcast skies, but it will be interesting to see what impact the region's wet weather has on the amount of swing bowlers can produce.
Quite remarkably, the provincial season will start in November after the first four games were washed out.
Botes, who turns 19 on Monday, only finished school in July.
A right-hand bat and right-arm bowler, the teenager admits he has one advantage over Louis, who finished fourth in the association's wicket-takers with 37 at 17.
"I'm probably more of a batter than he was."
IN OTHER SPORT:
He scored 782 runs at 31 and claimed 18 wickets for New Brighton in Liverpool's Premier division this year.
