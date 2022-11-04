The Scots School Albury Pipe Band made a successful return to competition with a string of impressive results on the world stage.
Drum major Damon Wright led a trio of drummers towards the top of the rankings at the World Solo Drumming Championships recently held in Glasgow, while pipe major Liam Nicolson also stood out during a recent tour of Scotland.
Damon and youngster Rollo Nickols are now ranked third in the world for drumming and Josh Niuila eighth.
A third place finish for Damon in juvenile section two (14 and over but under-18) was matched by a third for Rollo in juvenile section one (under 14), while Josh was eighth in the same category as Damon.
In August, Liam excelled at Highland Gatherings in Scotland, placing fourth in the prestigious MacGregor Memorial Piobaireachd, an unofficial world championship for junior pipers.
Just to be accepted to play, Liam had to submit a formal application, including references and results.
Judges selected the tune each piper would play for the heats and another for the final.
Liam played Queen Elizabeth 2nd in the heat followed by MacLeods Salute in the final and was the youngest competitor in the decider.
During his international tour, he was successful at the Lonarch Highland Games, Cowal Highland Games, Glenfinnan Highland Games, Glen Isla Highland Games, St Andrew's Highland Games, The Northern Meeting and finished with another win at the Braemar Highland Gathering.
His international success was on the back of being named Victorian champion c-grade piper at the Victorian Solo Piping Championships in July.
Damon also has been turning heads in Australia for his drumming.
He was recently named Australian Young Drummer of the Year 2022 at a competition in Sydney and that followed becoming the Victorian B grade snare champion at the Victorian Solo Drumming Championships in Melbourne.
Overseas tours can be a tough initiation for many of the young students and to help build their perseverance and resilience for the world championships next year, pipe band co-ordinator Scott Nicolson recently led a tour to the Kuala Lumpur Highland Games.
"We haven't had much opportunity for competition during COVID, so it was good to get away with the band members to Kuala Lumpur and just expose them to the vagaries of travel and competition," Mr Nicolson said.
"The band picked up first place in the Kuala Lumpur Highland Games Champion Mini Band category and a third place in the band contest."
Jonny Coe, Noah Boundy, Neve Harris, Clancy Ledger and Storm Tanuvasa were among the young pipers and drummers to perform well on the tour.
Liam and Damon will lead a talented bunch of pipers and drummers at Scots who are preparing for the World Pipe Band Championships in Scotland next year.
