Albury High School students turn out at state cricket carnival

By Liam Nash
Updated November 4 2022 - 10:25am, first published 10:13am
Albury High School's Oscar Lyons, Phoenix Gothard and Ethan Haberfield.

A trio of Albury High School students donned the representative whites this week, turning out for Riverina at the NSW Combined High Schools' Cricket Championships.

Liam Nash

