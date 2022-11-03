A trio of Albury High School students donned the representative whites this week, turning out for Riverina at the NSW Combined High Schools' Cricket Championships.
Year 11 students Oscar Lyons and Phoenix Gothard, alongside year-nine pupil Ethan Haberfield, took to ovals around Newcastle, toiling away to see the Riverina side finish up in eighth on the leaderboard.
It was a tough stretch on the oval for the three young talents, suffering defeats against Sydney West, Hunter, Sydney East and Western across four days of action.
Gothard and Lyons were in sparkling form with the bat, notching half centuries each during one of the fixtures.
Haberfield made his mark with the ball, snaring wickets across a number of games.
Lyons' performance especially was noticed by selectors, earning a spot in the NSWCHS 1st XII as the only Riverina player in the side.
He'll later contest the NSW All Schools competition in February.
