Beechworth jail escapee back in custody after just a few hours on run

A prison escapee will face court on Friday after allegedly leaving Beechworth jail, stealing a car, getting into a pursuit and getting arrested.
Police were alerted after the man left the prison between about 7.30am and 10am on Thursday, with a possible escape time of about 8am.
It's alleged the 29-year-old took a vehicle from central Beechworth and drove towards Melbourne.
The car was spotted and police pursued the vehicle.
The driver was intercepted at the Glenrowan McDonald's about 11am on Thursday.
The man, who is believed to be from the Melbourne area, was taken back into police custody.
He was charged and is expected to face the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Friday.
Escapees are often reclassified and sent to higher security prisons after being caught.
There have been several escapes from the low security jail in recent years, with most inmates caught after a short period on the run.
