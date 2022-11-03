The Border Mail
Beechworth jail escapee back in custody after just a few hours on run

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 4 2022 - 10:29am, first published 10:22am
A prison escapee will face court on Friday after allegedly leaving Beechworth jail, stealing a car, getting into a pursuit and getting arrested.

