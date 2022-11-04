Scott Meyer's playing future remains uncertain but Chiltern coach Brad Hibberson is hopeful the Barton medallist will pull on a Swans jumper again in 2023.
Meyer played a huge part in Chiltern's maiden TDFL premiership and held off Elliott Powell to take out the league's top individual honour with 33 votes.
But the 36-year-old former Wodonga Raiders and Williamstown big man is taking time out to consider whether or not to extend his playing career.
"He's definitely playing at Chiltern if he plays," Hibberson said.
"Right now, we're just giving him time and we'll know soon enough.
"We're quietly confident that he'll play, he's just playing too good a brand of footy to give it up.
"It's totally his choice though.
"It would be a massive hole to fill.
"He's not going anywhere else, it's just if his body is right to go for next year and we hope it is."
Chiltern start their pre-season on November 14.
