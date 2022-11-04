The Border Mail
Chiltern coach Brad Hibberson on the chances of Scott Meyer playing on

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 4 2022 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
Scott Meyer with father Ian and partner Mel Davies after Chiltern's grand final win. Picture by Mark Jesser

Scott Meyer's playing future remains uncertain but Chiltern coach Brad Hibberson is hopeful the Barton medallist will pull on a Swans jumper again in 2023.

