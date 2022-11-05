The Border Mail
Albury police seeking gifts for annual Christmas appeal for Albury Wodonga Health children's ward

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
November 5 2022 - 3:00pm
Albury Wodonga Health chairman Matt Burke, Superintendent Paul Smith, Detective Sergeant Troy Martin, Chief Inspector Scott Russell and nurses Jo Morris and Dakoda Thompson with Addison Hayes, 8, ahead of this year's appeal. Picture by Ash Smith

Border children hospitalised on Christmas Day won't miss out on a present with Albury police to conduct its annual toy drive.

