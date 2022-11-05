Border children hospitalised on Christmas Day won't miss out on a present with Albury police to conduct its annual toy drive.
Murray River Police District has urged the community to dig deep this festive season and provide gifts to be donated to Albury Wodonga Health's children's ward on Christmas eve.
Detective Sergeant Troy Martin said it was great to be involved in a fantastic cause.
"Christmas is an exciting time for all families, but unfortunately for some kids, they have to spend it in hospital," he said.
"Whatever we can do to put a smile on a young child's face, no matter what age, it's exciting for us as police.
"When we started in 2019, we had 70 gifts and we're now up to over 500, so the community has been fantastic in getting involved."
Albury Wodonga Health director of midwifery and nursing, women's and children's services Julie Wright was grateful for the support provided by police.
"Not everyone anticipates they are going to be in hospital for Christmas, particularly a child, so if we can make a little difference and put a smile on someone's face, it's absolutely worth it," she said.
"The kids' eyes do light up when they get given a gift and it's wonderful."
"The government only gives you so much money, so it's the efforts of the police community and the community at large that's given us this money," Albury Wodonga Health chairman Matt Burke said.
"They'll go through a process here at the paediatric ward and determine what it is they need to add to what's already here and upgrade things that need to be upgraded."
Donations of gifts no matter how big or small can be made directly to Albury police station before December 20 to be included in the Christmas appeal.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
