Uncertainty around conditions after prolonged wet weather has forced a North East music festival to be postponed.
Alpine Valley Vibes, headlined by pop superstar Jessica Mauboy and rapper Illy, was scheduled for November 12 at Bright's Pioneer Park, but has been shifted to January 21 next year.
"Uncertain weather conditions coupled with wet grounds impacts on our ability to hold a safe, family-friendly event that our community and visitors deserve," an Alpine Shire Council spokesperson said.
The concert is part of the Victorian government-backed Always Live promotion to bring live music to various venues around the state.
Organisers of the concert have not responded to The Border Mail's queries around whether the event will go ahead after flooding from the Murray River this week left the venue sodden.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
