TWO major youth productions will light up the stage on both sides of the Border this weekend.
Albury Wodonga Youth Ballet will present its debut show The Nutcracker at The Cube Wodonga on Saturday and Sunday.
Students from 10 different dance schools in the Riverina and North East will be involved in the classical ballet performance.
Set to Tchaikovsky's famous score, The Nutcracker has been a family favourite for generations and is suitable for all ages.
The 120-minute show (including interval) premieres at 6.30pm on Saturday with a matinee on Sunday at 1.30pm.
North of the border, Border Show Business Academy will present its debut show Seussical Jr The Musical at Albury Entertainment Centre on Saturday.
After opening on Friday night, Seussical Jr will run on Saturday at 2pm and 7pm.
Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, The Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos.
The family-friendly show runs for 75 minutes.
