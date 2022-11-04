The Border Mail

Former rugby league, union international Mat Rogers to speak on Border

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 4 2022 - 3:56pm, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mat Rogers celebrates after a win with the Wallabies at the rugby union World Cup in 2003. He also represented Australia in rugby league. Picture by Getty Images

One of the rugby league's most famous surnames will visit the Border next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.