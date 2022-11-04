One of the rugby league's most famous surnames will visit the Border next week.
Mat Rogers played 200 first grade games with Cronulla and the Gold Coast, representing both Queensland in State of Origin and Australia before joining rugby union and clocking up 45 matches for Australia.
His late father Steve is one of Cronulla's biggest names and was also a superstar at state and international level.
Steve had been battling depression when he died in January, 2006.
Mat Rogers will speak about his autobiography, A Father's Son, at Thurgoona Country Club Resort on Tuesday, November 8, from 6.30pm.
"The book is not really about the rugby codes, it's very much about his relationship with his dad and also the way that this relationship changed the way Mat is as a father," publishing company Simon and Schuster director of publicity Anna O'Grady said.
Mat and his wife Chloe Maxwell also founded 4 ASD KIDS, for children with Autism spectrum disorders, after son Max was diagnosed.
"Mat has said in some of his interviews that Max changed his life the most, he's given him so much joy and watching him grow to this young man when the initial prognosis wasn't that great," she offered.
"I've been in publicity for quite a few years and I have to tell you it's pretty rare that I have so many people after the interviews with Mat say what an experience it has been for them to talk to him."
The cost for the event is $25 per person, with $5 from every ticket donated to Beyond Blue.
