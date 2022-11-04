Cricket Albuiry-Wodonga has released its draw for Saturday's matches.
The association has done a remarkable job in hosting so many matches after a stack of grounds looked set to be unavailable.
In provincial second grade, Albury will host North Albury at Billson Park, while Lavington will host Wodonga Raiders at its No. 2 complex.
Elsewhere, Belvoir travels to Tallangatta, St Patrick's will face New City on the hard wicket at Ernest Grant Park, while Corowa will meet East Albury at Balldale.
At district level, Baranduda is home to Barnawartha Chiltern, Dederang hosts Bethanga, while Yackandandah is home to Mount Beauty.
However, Howlong will play Kiewa at Wodonga's Willow Park No. 1.
And in district's B grade, Barnawartha Chiltern meets Baranduda at Chiltern's football ground, while Bethanga faces Dederang at Baranduda's No. 2.
Howlong is home to Kiewa at its No. 2 oval, while Mount Beauty is also on its second ground as Yackandandah makes the trip.
CAW deserves enormous praise for its ability to host the bulk of the games with many other associations still to start.
The association has shown over recent years that it will do virtually whatever it takes for cricketers to play, where possible, and is just one of the reasons why it is so highly rated not just by the Riverina association, but also throughout regional NSW and Victoria.
However, all C grade matches in divisions one, two and three, along with under 12s, have been called off.
