Residents in Corowa and Rutherglen wait for floodwaters to peak

By Victoria Ellis
Updated November 4 2022 - 3:22pm, first published 3:20pm
The Corowa Rowing Shed was flooded by Friday morning at 9.30am, but volunteers and people associated with the group had already prepared the venue for the rising waters. Picture by Corowa Rowing Club.

Corowa and Rutherglen SES units say residents and businesses along the Murray have prepared for flooding by sandbagging their properties, so now it's just a matter of time to wait until the water peaks.

