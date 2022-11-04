Corowa and Rutherglen SES units say residents and businesses along the Murray have prepared for flooding by sandbagging their properties, so now it's just a matter of time to wait until the water peaks.
At about 8am on Friday the Murray River at Corowa was at about 7.3 metres, but The Bureau of Meteorology advised it could reach near 7.8 metres during the day, with moderate flooding and further rises possible.
Jeff Berg and other Rutherglen SES volunteers spent Friday morning driving around from Browns Plains to Wahgunyah checking in on residents.
"The Riverside Hotel, they're sandbagging themselves and we've just checked the set up and the're looking really good, I'd say they should be fine," he said.
Mr Berg said it was now a waiting game, but he was confident most residents and businesses had already taken the necessary sandbagging precautions if they feared they may be flooded.
"We're just waiting and seeing how high it (the water) comes, certain places have been sandbagged prior to the waters coming up, so we're just waiting to see what happens," he said.
Similarly, on the NSW side of the Border, Corowa SES Unit Commander Jim Walliss said volunteers had spent the morning sandbagging.
"It's just a matter of sitting back and waiting for it to peak."
Nobody quite knows what time the river will be at its highest, but Mr Walliss estimated it would stay high for a couple of days while water was still being released upstream from the Hume Dam.
The large volumes of water across the district have prompted NSW and Victorian health authorities to encourage residents to be aware of greater risk of infections spread by mosquitoes this season.
While there are currently no confirmed cases of JEV in Victoria, free vaccination against the disease is now available for anyone in Wangaratta or Benalla councils aged two months or older who:
Wodonga, Indigo and Towong residents aged 50 or above, and north of the Border in NSW, Albury, Berrigan, Edward River, Federation, Greater Hume, Murray River and Murrumbidgee residents aged over 50 can also receive a free vaccine, if they meet the above criteria.
Victoria Ellis
