A North Wangaratta manufacturer says two more weeks without power would be "crippling" to business, as power outages force it to stand down more than half of its staff.
Alpine MDF is among properties still without power in the North East, as electricity suppliers struggle to restore power to high demand and flood damaged homes and businesses.
Alpine MDF managing director Graham Church said every day without power was a major hit to his around-the-clock wood processing facility and 140-odd staff.
He estimated 70 to 80 staff had been stood down since power to the manufacturing plant had been lost, if not more, with employees required to take annual or unpaid leave.
"We are a 24-hour, seven day per week operation, and we are stopped in our tracks," Mr Church said.
"If it goes on much longer than say the middle to end of next week, our whole business will stop.
"We're all very concerned because we're not getting any finite answers about when the power will be switched on."
AusNet Services, which is investigating the unplanned outages at Eldorado and North Wangaratta, said the power to some homes and businesses could be out for weeks.
Residents were notified via SMS the new estimated restoration date had been moved to November 17 at 8pm, a full two weeks later than previously estimated.
AusNet spokesperson Karen Winsbury said generators were now supplying power to 600 homes, an interim solution that could be "safely used indefinitely".
However, even with additional capacity built into the generation setup, manufacturer Alpine MDF could not be reconnected to resume business.
Ms Winsbury said the volumes required to power Alpine MDF exceeded the capacity of generators installed by the company.
"Alpine MDF has not had power since Sunday," she said.
"Due to the volume of power that the business uses, they are unable to be connected to the mobile generators."
Mr Church said the impacts of another two weeks without power would have ramifications beyond Alpine MDF.
"It could mean there would be 140 people stood down," Mr Church said.
"And we estimate that for every direct employee, we have four indirect employees, so there are another 600 people out there who would be potentially affected.
"We could not sustain that," he said.
A strip of 13 homes in Wangaratta's north east also remain without power as floodwaters complicate access for restoration.
Ms Winsbury said AusNet had enlisted help from the SES to make contact with customers, and sent out text messages overnight of the revised mid-November date for power to be restored. .
"Accessing the incident is incredibly difficult," she said.
"Our crews are currently being escorted by the SES to inspect the damage within floodwaters, which will permanently restore power to the business and other homes.
"Once they have made their assessments, a plan will be made by engineers to restore the power."
Eldorado resident Natasha Lobban said the power outage had caused issues with water supply.
"Eldorado has no town water or sewerage so we need power; it also means stock water is impacted," she said.
