OUR SAY: Grand hospital plan nothing but a cynical sham that shortchanges community

We like to see ourselves as an egalitarian lot, but the simple nonsense of that is regularly exposed through the prism of political opportunism and neglect.
There is nothing equal about how the Border region is treated by state and federal governments.
There is no considered, understanding approach to treating the residents of our community in the same way as city folk who, of course, always hold sway when it comes to making and breaking political administrations.
If our public health needs cannot be prioritised in situations where it is absolutely critical, then when are ever going to be treated as equal?
Firstly, they try to assail us with that stupendous figure of $558 million, an amount that assails the senses with what the Premiers Dan and Dom show would suggest is an incredible largesse.
It's not. What makes what has been offered so rank is that they - the politicians with their hands in the public purse - know that we know that, too.
It has to be acknowledged, as quite fairly pointed out by the key agitator for a new, greenfield Albury-Wodonga hospital, the Border Medical Association, that at the very least this whole frustrating debacle has somehow led to the NSW and Victorian premiers working together.
But the princely sum is not what it seems, given it includes $115 million already allocated, five years ago, plus $250 million each from the two state governments.
What that actually adds up to is a half-baked program, one where early stages of works are completed and the remainder exist as ghostly renditions of hope and unfulfilled reality.
And as for that "master plan", clearly that was a smokescreen for what actually was going to be foisted upon our community.
What has to be noted is that for all the inadequacies of this state-level failure, it cannot be compared with their federal counterparts.
Farrer MP Sussan Ley's time spent as federal health minister counted for nothing when it came to her electorate's most pressing need.
We have been played by bureaucrats and politicians at the highest levels, which means instead of doing this once and doing it right, as the BMA says, the polar opposite has been achieved.
And that's anything but an achievement.
