Tangambalanga's only pub has been placed on the market.
The Union Hotel, situated 20 minutes from Wodonga, has a strong presence within the community through its relationships with various sporting and volunteer groups.
Anthony Keck has managed the pub with his son, Willo, for the past three years and is keen to remain on as lessee if a new buyer is committed to investing in the property.
"It's a good little pub in a growing area. It needs a lot of money spent on it, but that's an industry thing," he said.
"Little country pubs have really got to transition to more of restaurant style. They need to feed a lot more people and cater for a whole different range of people than they probably once had to, which was more so the seasoned drinkers.
"We open at two o'clock in the afternoons. I think 20 years ago, the guy that had the pub used to open at 10.30am because all the shift workers from the (dairy) factory would come there, but that doesn't happen now. Pubs are changing and that's a challenge for everybody, particularly in the country.
"As with everything, it's tough to get qualified staff, so that's holding us back a little bit.
"It is relentless, but that's what we do. It's a bit harder to make a lot of progress as a lessee unless you've got someone on board that's going to spend a bit of money. That would be the ideal scenario for me or I could buy it."
Mr Keck said a third of his food business was made up of takeaway orders, which was established as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns.
"People change their habits and we don't make a lot out of it, but it's more like community service as well because there's nowhere really else out here where you can get something to eat after 5.30pm," he said.
"We're happy to do takeaway and that's just an example of the way pubs are changing. They need more dining space and outdoor dining space and we like to do kids stuff here because everyone's got little kids that need entertaining.
"That's the market we've got to try and work to.
"We sponsor the footy club and the cricket club and the men's shed and that's all really important."
If not sold prior, the Union Hotel will go to auction on Saturday, November 26, at 2pm.
Auctioneer Doug May said the property had a net rental of more than $51,000 as the lessee is responsible for all outgoings.
"The present tenants are great operators and highly regarded in the town having over two generations of hospitality experience," Mr May said.
The lease expires on May 31, 2024, with two further option terms of six years.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
