The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

No further time in jail for woman linked to Wodonga shooting at home

By Wodonga Court
Updated November 5 2022 - 11:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Denniss was involved in the shooting. Picture supplied

A Wodonga ice trafficker won't serve any more time in custody for her role in a shooting outside a home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.