No further time in jail for woman linked to Wodonga shooting at home

A Wodonga ice trafficker won't serve any more time in custody for her role in a shooting outside a home.
Cassandra Denniss had arrived in her white Holden Cruze with a male passenger inside.
The man got out, walked down the driveway, with two loud gunshots heard.
The pair fled at high speed.
Police were notified of the incident and attended the home about 4.30am.
A green Ford Territory with a smashed back window and damaged rearview mirror was found in the driveway.
Sinclair went to the door and refused to provide any information to the officers.
IN OTHER NEWS
A man who had been sleeping inside the Ford said he had heard a bullet fly past his head, but refused to make a statement.
Knives were seized from the vehicle and the Ford was seized as part of the investigation.
Denniss' car and phone were also later seized, with the mobile showing a photo of two boxes of .22 ammunition on a vehicle seat.
Denniss' home was examined during a search warrant with ice, scales, 13 ecstasy pills, and other items recovered.
Denniss recently appeared before the Wangaratta Koori Court to be sentenced on charges including ice trafficking and reckless conduct endagering life.
She had been bailed before being re-arrested for further offending, and served a total of 100 days on remand.
The 31-year-old did not receive any further jail time, but was ordered to complete 85 hours of community work.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.