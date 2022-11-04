Corryong has named Daniel Gilcrist as playing coach in the Upper Murray Football League.
And long-time club president Owen Johnstone is delighted with the general buzz around the club.
"It's really exciting that we have someone who's so enthusiastic to coach and to be able to nail down the position so quickly, normally we're still chasing in a month's time," he enthused.
"We were impressed by Dan's forward thinking, he's already gone out and got verbal commitments off players, he did his homework before he committed."
Gilcrist is a Lavington junior and has also played at Thurgoona, Walla, Wodonga Saints and Rand-Walbundrie-Walla, along with an earlier stint at Corryong a decade ago.
It's the 34-year-old's first coaching stint, but it's always been a passion.
His dad Mark, who sadly passed away last Saturday, coached East Lavington in 1994-95 and Jindera in 96, while Daniel's grandfather Vern Gilcrist coached a number of clubs, including Walla, where he won the Hume League's Azzi Medal.
"It's something I've always thought about doing," he suggested.
"I thought if I don't try it now, I never will and I didn't want to regret not taking on the opportunity.
"I've rung a few mates and they've verbally agreed to come up, so we will look to get their names on paper as soon as we can."
Gilcrist is looking to bring an offensive component to the Demons.
"More attack, I'll try and bring more of an attacking style to the Upper Murray," he said when asked what will be his coaching mantra.
The Demons struggled last season, with just one victory in seniors, while the reserves nabbed three.
Generally, many clubs would find it hard to carry any momentum into the off-season, but the Demons have had a stable off-season.
"This is my sixth year as president and it's the first time the full executive has been re-appointed," Johnstone remarked.
"We've also had our full general committee come back on board and we've also had four new people come onto the committee as well, which is great news."
The future of the Upper Murray Football Netball League has been constantly raised in recent years and Johnstone was quizzed on why he felt the club had more volunteers, amid that uncertainty.
"I think everyone has worked out we need football and netball in our community," Johnstone replied.
"We've got a good group of 25 to 35-year-olds and they've worked out it's time to put your hand up or there won't be anything to put your hand up for."
And the Demons are taking their future a step further by engaging a strategic plan.
"If the Upper Murray falls over, which I don't think it will, we can say we tried everything to keep it going," he suggested.
