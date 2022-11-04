The Border Mail
Corryong names Daniel Gilcrist as coach for the 2023 Upper Murray season

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated November 4 2022 - 3:30pm, first published 11:36am
Daniel Gilcrist will coach Corryong as the club looks to rebuild after posting only win last season. The club is currently experiencing one of its most stable recent off-seasons with the full committee returning. Picture by Mark Jesser

Corryong has named Daniel Gilcrist as playing coach in the Upper Murray Football League.

