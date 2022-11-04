The speakers for a Wodonga hospital rally next Sunday are yet to be finalised.
However, Better Border Health's Di Thomas said they would not include MPs.
"We have invited them and told them they're welcome to attend, but the issue is if we let one politician speak we need to let all of them," she said.
She added having MPs talk would imply it is a political rally which may deter Albury Wodonga Health staff.
They are employed through the Victorian government and subject to election caretaker rules.
Ms Thomas said those with medical, nursing and economic expertise were expected to speak.
The rally will be held at Junction Place and run from 10am and follows a similar event in May
In responding to concern about a new site not being selected for a Border hospital, Albury Wodonga Health chief Bill Appleby said this week on 2AY that "95 per cent of hospital developments happen on a brownfields site".
He pointed to Wagga, Shepparton, Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong hospital revamps being done in situ.
"There's lot of advantages to that, first and foremost this single-site hospital will consolidate all of our acute services, it will address some of our considerable patient safety issues, it will improve efficiencies, it will create a state of the art service that will become the employer of choice in the region, attracting the best and the brightest," Mr Appleby said.
