The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Organisers will avoid having politicians speak at this month's rally for better health services on the Border following the hospital deal

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 5 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supporters for better hospital services in the Twin Cities raise their hands at the rally held on Wodonga's Gateway Island in May by Better Border Health.

The speakers for a Wodonga hospital rally next Sunday are yet to be finalised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.