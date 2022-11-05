A draft environmental plan proposes half of Wodonga Council's vehicle fleet be electric or hybrid by 2030 and pushes for a rise in public transport usage by 2028.
Views on it are being taken from 4.30pm to 6pm on Monday at Hyphen and from 10am to 12.30pm on November 15 at Junction Place.
Already it has not pleased all councillors, with Libby Hall not guaranteeing she will vote for a final version.
"There are a few things in the draft strategy that I'm not supportive of, like council possibly purchasing carbon offsets, gas not being connected to new estates although that could be a state government policy depending on who gets into government at the upcoming election," Cr Hall said when the draft version was approved at last month's council meeting.
"But I think people should have a choice on whether they have gas connected to their property or not."
Councillor Ron Mildren is keen to see feedback though he suspects "it might be a narrow focused level of input with people with specific interests responding and others who might not see it as appropriate just not responding".
"Sustainability in itself is a very vexed issue and it's massively politically charged and we need to be very careful that we don't get drawn into the partisan politics that underpins the agenda in a lot of this stuff
"We need to be thinking long term and on merit, not necessarily on what is the flavour of today and the fashion item....that fits today's perceptions.and in five minutes time we have a different view of the world."
Cr Mildren referred to scientist TIm Flannery saying "we'll never get rain enough to fill our dams again, well he's got to have a look at what's happening right at the minute".
