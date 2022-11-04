UNION official Mark Tait has emerged as the Labor candidate for Benambra after previously abandoning his bid to represent the party at this month's Victorian election.
The CFMEU North East organiser will contest the Wodonga-based seat for a second time, after having been the Labor contender at the 2018 state election.
On Friday, Mr Tait said he had asked party officials to reconsider his bid after concessions were made in relation to a "few mistakes" with paperwork.
"It could have been a little bit smoother but in hindsight looking at the way campaigning is going and what people's policies are it's a bit better for us to come in a bit late," Mr Tait said.
"I think last time we campaigned a long time, this time it's a short time and we've been able to attract more helpers so I think we'll have a reasonable run through until polling day."
On Friday, Mr Tait joined Labor Upper House member and minister Jaclyn Symes at Beechworth for an election pledge.
It was announced if Labor is re-elected in Victoria, $6.4 million will be spent on constructing a new building at Beechworth Secondary College for hospitality training.
A late entry into the campaign means Mr Tait did not join his Labor leader Daniel Andrews as a candidate last week, when the Premier committed to expanding Albury hospital with services moved from Wodonga.
"I've been asked to be briefed on what future plans are for Wodonga and I'm still waiting for that before I can give a clear view as to how I feel," Mr Tait when asked his view about the fate of the city's hospital.
He added while he was unsure of the decision-making behind opting to upgrade Albury hospital, he had doubts about pursuing a new location for a Border hub.
"I think if you go to a greenfields site you're looking at substantially more of an amount of money and you've got to get the land," Mr Tait said.
"If we get some money pumped into the hospital system now it's something we should be reasonably happy with."
Mr Tait drew 18 per cent of the vote last time in Benambra when he competed against Liberal incumbent Bill Tilley and Independent Jacqui Hawkins who will again be his rivals in 2022.
"I think we'll go alright," Mr Tait said.
"It would be nice to think we could win it, but I know we're coming up against Bill who's been here for a long time and he's a lot of strong local support and the Independent has shown there's a lot of support (for her).
"I'm hoping we'll do a lot better this time with geography having changed and the policies in people's minds having changed."
Mr Tait said he learnt from 2018 the need to listen to people's concerns, particularly those from beyond Wodonga with farming or schooling issues.
