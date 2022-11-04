More than 200 drivers across major North East centres were caught for a range of offences as part of a Victorian police operation over the Melbourne Cup long weekend.
Operation Furlong was conducted from Friday, October 28, until the end of Melbourne Cup day on Tuesday, with the majority of motorists nabbed for speeding.
Wodonga highway patrol recorded 49 speeding offences, while 46 came from the Wangaratta service area and a further 45 at Benalla.
Five drink drivers were intercepted at Wangaratta, with another five under the influence of drugs when behind the wheel at Benalla.
Nineteen unregistered vehicles were detected at Wangaratta, with seven at Benalla and five in Wodonga.
Wangaratta was the only area to issue penalties for mobile phone offences, with four picked up during the operation.
"Speeding was concerning the given weather and state of the roads caused by rain and floodwaters," Wangaratta Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Miller said.
"Any drug or alcohol offences are always disappointing as it is a danger to drivers and everyone else
"Going forward, if people want to have a drink, it's important they organise a designated driver."
More than 5000 offences were detected by Victoria Police during Operation Furlong.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
