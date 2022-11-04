The Border Mail
North East police catch hundreds of drivers speeding as part of statewide Melbourne Cup operation

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated November 4 2022 - 2:11pm, first published 2:00pm
North East highway patrol units nabbed hundreds of drivers for various offences across the Melbourne Cup weekend. Picture by Mark Jesser

More than 200 drivers across major North East centres were caught for a range of offences as part of a Victorian police operation over the Melbourne Cup long weekend.

