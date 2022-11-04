The Border Mail
Crowd pays tribute to Cassius Turvey at candlelight vigil at Lavington

By Ted Howes
November 5 2022 - 4:00am
A sombre hush falls over the crowd as candles are lit at the vigil for Cassius Turvey. Picture by Ash Smith

Cousins of Cassius Turvey joined hundreds from the Border region in Albury on Friday night to pay tribute to the 15-year-old allegedly bashed to death in Western Australia last month.

