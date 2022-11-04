Cousins of Cassius Turvey joined hundreds from the Border region in Albury on Friday night to pay tribute to the 15-year-old allegedly bashed to death in Western Australia last month.
The Albury event was part of the national series of vigils to honour Cassius and to draw attention to the daily struggle of First Nation people.
The vigil at the Mirambeena Community Centre started with a smoking ceremony at 6pm before organiser Tahlia Biggs read a statement from Cassius's mother, Michelle Turvey.
"I am overwhelmed and grateful for your support," the statement read.
"I don't want any more violence ... Stand alongside me and I appreciate everyone but I need to call out for calm. I am angry. Cassius's friends and family are angry. I don't want any form of violence at these rallies or vigils in my child's name. Violence breeds violence - I want calm and peace.
"We knew from the early days Cassius would be a shining star. It was easily seen by others how he laughed, how he cared for others. He treated everyone equally and respectfully ... there must be significant awareness of bullying ... we want these kids matter programs to be accessed ..."
Ms Biggs then welcomed a first cousin of Cassius, Michelle Wighton, a well-known Albury-Wodonga Indigenous community advocate of 17 years.
"We had sweepstakes to guess Cassius's name before he was born," she said. "We knew it started with 'C' ... none of us picked it - he was named Cassius after Cassius Clay, Muhammad Ali.
"Cassius was a normal 15-year-old kid but he had an old soul. He had a husky voice, he was cuddly, always smiling and laughing, he was spoilt by all of us, but respected by everyone as well.
"He had big love for his family and his culture, being taught by his father. He had big dreams of being a radio announcer, like his mum.
"Two years ago ... Cassius and his dad came to Albury for a birthday party and they stayed for a couple of weeks' holiday. He got to go sightseeing at the weir, to the Ettamogah Pub, he went swimming at the Lavi pools ... He said it was so different to Perth, so peaceful."
